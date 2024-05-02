Victim Identified In Fatal Stabbing At Monaco Park Apartments

A man has died after being stabbed by his stepson Wednesday morning in a Tulsa neighborhood, police said.

Tulsa Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the Monaco Park Apartments on Wednesday.

According to police, Elgin Johnson, 51, had multiple stab wounds when officers arrived at the apartment complex near 51st Stree and 72nd E. Avenue. Detectives said that despite being stabbed numerous times Johnson was able to hold down the 17-year-old suspect until officers arrived to help.

Detectives said that Johnson was in a relationship with the 17-year-old's mother and some kind of disagreement or altercation led to the stabbing.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said that the suspect is of tribal citizenship, which means the case falls under the McGirt ruling. The suspect will either be prosecuted in Tribal Court or Federal Court. Their name has not been released at this time.

