OSU Softball Defeats OU In Norman, 6-3

A five-run sixth inning propelled the No. 4 Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-2 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma Saturday at Love's Field.

By: OSU Athletics

The win improves Cowgirls to 44-8 overall (21-5 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Sooners to 45-6 overall (21-5 in the Big 12).

Kasidi Pickering opened the scoring for the Sooners in the fourth inning with an RBI single.

In the fifth, Caroline Wang's team-leading 17th home run of the year tied the game 1-1.

OU re-claimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a walked-in run.

Claire Timm took Nicole May's first pitch of the sixth inning and deposited it well over the right field fence to even the score and Micaela Wark made it back-to-back home runs to give the Cowgirls the lead with a shot to left three pitches later.

Wark's blast led to OU coach Patty Gasso to remove May from the game and replace her with Kelly Maxwell, who immediately hit Lexi McDonald with a pitch then committed a throwing error to move McDonald to third and Megan Bloodworth to second. Jilyen Poullard then ripped an opposite-field home run to left off Maxwell to blow the game open at 6-2.

Offensively, OSU was led by Poullard (1-for-4 with three RBIs), Wang (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Wark (1-for-3 with an RBI).

In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 21-3 for the Cowgirls, going three innings in relief. Nicole May dropped to 12-2 for the Sooners.

Oklahoma State will look to complete the sweep tomorrow at 3 p.m.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.