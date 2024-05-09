Bartlesville Residents Clean Up After Monday's Tornado

Nadine Owen's backyard is a mess after the tornado ripped down all of her fencing, tore off her neighbor's roof, and destroyed sheds and outdoor buildings.

People who live in Bartlesville are still cleaning up in the neighborhoods hit hardest by Monday's tornado.

The homes Northeast of Tuxedo Blvd were some of the hardest hit.

"Some of my flowers were just sucked out of the pots and was in one place. Our storage building was right here. It's gone," said Nadine Owens.

"Our storage building—yeah, just everything is gone. If it's not gone, it's broken," said Owens.

Almost every house near Owens has some kind of damage or debris to fix or clean up.

A few blocks to the south of Nadine, Russell Brewer is tallying up the cost of his repairs.

"I'm just patching a roof until I can get a new roof," said Russell Brewer.

Brewer was watching News On 6 as the Tornado tracked through Barnsdall and knew he had to take shelter Monday night.

"They said it's going to be here about 10:03 p.m., and it really did. And man, you could hear it outside horribly, and hail was hitting off of the roof and off the door really hard. And it lasted maybe five minutes, and then we waited another 10 or 15 before we came out," said Brewer.

Both Brewer and Owens have a lot of cleaning up to do, but they both feel grateful that it wasn't worse.

"Well, I'm not too happy about it but I'm thankful that we're not hurt, our pets aren't hurt, our neighbors aren't hurt, so you know I'm real thankful for that." said Owens.