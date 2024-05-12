USPS Hosts Annual Tulsa Food Drive To Fight Hunger

Mail carriers spent their Saturday collecting non-perishable food donations people left in their mailboxes.

By: News On 6

The postal office is fighting hunger with its big, annual food drive.

Those involved say this year's Tulsa drive is successful in many ways.

"This is one of the best years. I've been doing this for 28 years now, and this is going to be one of the best years we've had in a very long time," said Gary Rice, Food Drive Coordinator.

Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day, all-volunteer, food collection event in the country.