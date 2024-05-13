'Completely Horrible': Barnsdall Teenager Puts Dreams On Hold After Devastating Tornado

Kylie Cooper had lived in her home her entire life, and she says it's devastating to see not only her home, but the homes of her friends get destroyed, and now all that's left are her memories.

-

Kylie Cooper had lived in her home her entire life. She says it's devastating to see not only her home, but the homes of her friends get destroyed. Now all that's left are her memories.

The 17-year-old says her family left Barnsdall about 10 minutes before the tornado ripped through her neighborhood, and when she came back to see the damage, she couldn't believe it.

"That it was just all gone, that we had nothing left," Kylie said.

She can still see what used to be the only home she's ever had.

"This up here the concrete pallet was our front porch, this was our living room, that's our kitchen, that back there was my grandparent's bedroom and the rest in the back is just bedrooms and bathrooms," said Cooper.

Kylie says it's also hard to look around her because the place she spent her childhood making memories is now in shambles.

"I grew up on this whole entire block and it's all destroyed. I just can't believe it, houses I grew up playing with my friends in, just all gone," said Cooper.

Despite the destruction, Kylie says she's lucky.

"Seeing other people's homes destroyed that just is even worse because they could be going through worse than me, you know, they might not have somewhere to go they might not have anybody," said Cooper.

Kylie was working towards getting her GED, and she says all her coursework and test preps was destroyed in the storm.

She says because of that she has to put her dreams on hold.

"Completely horrible because that's what I want to achieve most in life is getting my GED, I want to get a job, like a good job, go to college," said Cooper.

But she says didn't lose what matters most

"If I lost anybody that would be what's important to me, but I'm glad I lost nobody," said Cooper.

She says she is blessed to stay with her great grandparents while looking for a new home, and while her home is gone, the memories will last forever.