Red Cross Available To Help People Impacted By Barnsdall Tornado

Right after a tornado, the Red Cross focused on the immediate needs of people like providing shelter, food, and water. Now they are working to connect people with what they need to move forward.

The Red Cross is beginning recovery efforts in Barnsdall on Monday.

Caseworkers are meeting with people in Barnsdall to help them with things like applying for financial assistance. Matt Trotter with the Red Cross says they are also trying to find a location to open a resource center that will have multiple partners where people can connect with whatever help they may need at one location.

He says between Sulphur, Marietta, and Barnsdall, there are 150 Red Cross workers in Oklahoma helping.

“To think about something of this scale, where they may have completely lost their home, we know that they desperately need help, and we’re glad that we are able to offer that," he said.

The Red Cross will be set up at the intersection of Chestnut and Fifth Street until 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re unable to meet with a caseworker, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS at any time.