Oklahoma Aquarium Preparing For Special 'Mermaids' Night Out' Event

The Oklahoma Aquarium is gearing up for a mer-maizing after hours event. It's Mermaids' Night Out with treasures from under the sea. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live to tell us more about it.

Treasures from under the sea are filling the Oklahoma Aquarium Tuesday night for Mermaids' Night Out.

It begins at 6:30 p.m. with over 30 vendors in attendance, the largest ever for this event.

"All of these vendors are locally owned brands and the majority of them are women-owned brands as well," said Lollie Moore-Emig, Marketing & Digital Strategist for the Oklahoma Aquarium.

In her spare time, Moore-Emig runs her own small business. "Salt + Sweet is about real food made with real ingredients," she continued saying, "I have ready-made goods but my favorite thing about what I do is I make ready-to-make, so you can go home, you can have homemade oatmeal raisin cookies, without making a mess of your kitchen."

Another vendor sure to make waves at the event is Enchanted Tide Mermaids. The Tulsa group is bringing two of its mermaids and will be set up in Sea Turtle Island.

"Lady Calliope herself will be doing meet and greets and then she will be bringing her friend who is our Celtic mermaid," said owner, Ashleigh Ash.

The pair will be selling handmade mermaid wear and taking photos with visitors.

"Normally the mermaids take a ride on the carousel at the end of the night, so you can grab a carousel ride with a mermaid, too, if you are lucky," Moore-Emig added.

Mermaids' Night Out is free for members and is a general admission price for non-members. It is also a great chance to see the aquarium after dark.

"We have 10,000 amazing animals at the aquarium, so you get to explore the aquarium after hours, which if you have never been is a super special experience because so many of our animals are nocturnal," said Moore-Emig.

For more information visit OkAquarium.org

You can also book your own mermaid experience with Enchanted Tide Mermaids HERE