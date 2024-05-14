Barnsdall Woman Gets Help From Boss After House Destroyed In Tornado

It’s tough for storm victims to recover from tornados. For a Barnsdall woman, bills are piling up, and she's missing work at Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili in Owasso. Her boss, Rhonda Hager, wanted to help.

-

It’s tough for storm victims to recover from tornados.

For a Barnsdall woman, bills are piling up, and she's missing work at Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili in Owasso.

Her boss, Rhonda Hager, wanted to help.

While it's important to Hager that the food is hot and the customers are happy, she wants her employees to be happy too.

"All my employees have been here quite some time,” Hager said. “If you come in here, you are not going to see new faces; you are going to see familiar faces.

One of those familiar faces is Tori Mattison. She has worked for Hager for ten years and commutes 40 minutes every day from Barnsdall.

For the past week, Mattison has missed work because her home was destroyed in the EF-4 tornado.

"It was so overwhelming,” Mattison said. “I bawled, I bawled whenever I saw everything. That was more of a shock type of thing. Everyone is emotional right now."

"People don't realize,” Hager said. “They lose pillows and blankets, and when the doors flew off the house and the debris flies in, everything is ruined. Everything you have is just ruined, and these little things to replace them are costly. We just wanted to help. My other brother said we need to help what could we do, I said money."

Hager and her brothers wrote Mattison a check for two thousand dollars. They hope it will reduce some of her stress while she repairs her home.

"It's amazing,” Mattison said. “ It's truly amazing. I am not the type to take a handout, and I think I get that from my dad, but it was amazing, and that kind of took some stuff off my shoulders.”

Mattison is getting back to work and thanks to her boss, getting back things she lost.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news