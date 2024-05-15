Vigil For Victims For Domestic Abuse Happening At Owen Park In Tulsa

It's estimated that 2 out of every 5 adults in Oklahoma have been the victims of abuse by an intimate partner. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for the victims of domestic abuse. Colleen McCarty is one of the organizers of the event and she joined News On 6 at noon to preview the event.

Wednesday, May 15th 2024, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6


The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and is Wednesday night from 7:30 to 9:30 at Owen Park.

Domestic Abuse Resources

  1. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
  2. DVIS: Domestic Violence Intervention Services
  3. 918.7HELP.ME (918.743.5763)
  4. 24-hour Safeline: 1-800-522-SAFE (7233) provides assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking
  5. Abuse Hotline
  6. 1-800-522-3511
  7. Address Confidentiality Program
  8. 1-866-227-7784
  9. Communication Services for the Deaf
  10. 1-866-845-7455
  11. Elder Abuse Hotline
  12. 1-800-522-3511
  13. Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma, Inc.
  14. (405) 216-9556
  15. VINE - Criminal Tracking & Victim Notification
  16. 1-877-654-8463
  17. Oklahoma Domestic Violence Help
