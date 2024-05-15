Vigil For Victims For Domestic Abuse Happening At Owen Park In Tulsa
It's estimated that 2 out of every 5 adults in Oklahoma have been the victims of abuse by an intimate partner. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for the victims of domestic abuse. Colleen McCarty is one of the organizers of the event and she joined News On 6 at noon to preview the event.
Wednesday, May 15th 2024, 12:31 pm
By:
News On 6
It's estimated that 2 out of every 5 adults in Oklahoma have been the victims of abuse by an intimate partner.
A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for the victims of domestic abuse. Colleen McCarty is one of the organizers of the event and she joined News On 6 at noon to preview the event.
The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and is Wednesday night from 7:30 to 9:30 at Owen Park.
Domestic Abuse Resources
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233
- DVIS: Domestic Violence Intervention Services
- 918.7HELP.ME (918.743.5763)
- 24-hour Safeline: 1-800-522-SAFE (7233) provides assistance with safety planning, crisis intervention, emergency shelter and advocacy to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking
- Abuse Hotline
- 1-800-522-3511
- Address Confidentiality Program
- 1-866-227-7784
- Communication Services for the Deaf
- 1-866-845-7455
- Elder Abuse Hotline
- 1-800-522-3511
- Victims Impact Panel of Oklahoma, Inc.
- (405) 216-9556
- VINE - Criminal Tracking & Victim Notification
- 1-877-654-8463
- Oklahoma Domestic Violence Help