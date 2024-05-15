Vigil For Victims For Domestic Abuse Happening At Owen Park In Tulsa

It's estimated that 2 out of every 5 adults in Oklahoma have been the victims of abuse by an intimate partner. A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for the victims of domestic abuse. Colleen McCarty is one of the organizers of the event and she joined News On 6 at noon to preview the event.

By: News On 6

The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice and is Wednesday night from 7:30 to 9:30 at Owen Park.

Domestic Abuse Resources