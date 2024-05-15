Tulsa Veterans Find Comfort Through Playing Hockey

The Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club supports veterans through the sport of Ice Hockey. The players have a tournament this weekend. Leading up to Saturday, Donnie Buehrig, the club’s president, got the group together for practice.

-

The Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club supports veterans through the sport of Ice Hockey.

The players have a tournament this weekend. Leading up to Saturday, Donnie Buehrig, the club’s president, got the group together for practice.

“It makes you feel whole,” Beuhrig said. “It makes you feel connected. It makes you part of a family, and in those times during a game where you feel hurting and stressed, and maybe you are physically in pain, you've got someone next to you who is going through that with you."

Buehrig brought the club to Green Country a year ago.

“My son has followed in his father's footsteps by joining the navy,” Beuhrig said. “He had some issues that he was dealing with, and those people on the hockey team were dealing with the same issues as him, and they got together, and it healed him. It changed my son's life, and because it changed his life, I felt inspired by doing the same."

He's changing the lives of people like Chris Feltz, who served in the Marine Corps for 12 years.

"I went through a bad spell about three years before I started playing hockey,” Feltz said. “I was self-isolating a lot."

He didn’t know it then, but he wasn’t alone.

"I have been out ten years and I have lost about 13 brothers that I served with after being out,” Feltz said. “That's all too common, and that's what really brings me into this. It's really fast-paced, and for the hour that we are on the ice or in practice, everything gets to quiet down and gets to go away."

A form of medicine found on skates.

“If you are not in a place that you need help in your life, you have brothers and sisters that are in places in their lives that they need help,” Feltz said. “We don't leave anybody behind in combat; we shouldn't leave anybody behind here."

The club will play in the Inaugural Battle of the Turnpike Tournament this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the WeStreet Ice Center.

For more information on how to join the club, click here.

To donate, click here.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news