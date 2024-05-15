'A Lot Of Pedestrians': Speed Bumps Installed In Tulsa Neighborhood

Residents of a Tulsa neighborhood are seeing their efforts to slow down traffic pay off. Speed bumps are being installed this week south of the fairgrounds after a successful petition by residents.

-

Residents of a Tulsa neighborhood are seeing their efforts to slow down traffic pay off.

Speed bumps are being installed this week south of the fairgrounds after a successful petition by residents.

The smell of hot asphalt isn't the most pleasant on a warm spring day, but it's the scent of progress for folks living along 23rd Street.

"Laying speed humps for this neighborhood," said City Worker Chris Stotts.

Stotts and his crew are working on speed bump number 4, but there will soon be 11 in the 1-mile stretch between Yale and Harvard thanks to a petition signed by residents.

"People don't know how to slow down through here, that's the only reason we do them because people come flying through the neighborhoods," said Stotts.

The speed limit on this street is 25 miles an hour, but people living in this neighborhood say because it's a popular cut-through, drivers come through going much faster.

"On one hand, I think it's a good thing because it's going to bring slower traffic," said Daniel Brooks.

He has mixed feelings about the project. He says while they might be a little annoying at first, the bumps will be good for the people living here.

"There's definitely a lot of pedestrians, you know, during the afternoon, there's always tons of people walking by themselves, with their dogs, with their kids," he said.

Even out-of-towners are in support, Nathan Myers and his son are staying at this Airbnb for the week and noticed the fast drivers.

"We came here before the speedbumps were here on Saturday, and people were hauling butt through here," said Myers.

He says he's already seeing people slow down, a welcome change made possible by some fresh asphalt.

The city says this project should wrap up sometime next week.