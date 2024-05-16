Sen. Lankford Proposes Bill To Make Historic Greenwood District A National Monument

Becoming a national monument puts the area under the National Park Service.

-

Senator James Lankford has proposed a bill to make the Historic Greenwood District, a National Monument.

Becoming a national monument puts the area under the National Park Service.

The Historic Greenwood District and Black Wall Street National Monument Coalition have been working on this for years and say it's time for it to happen.

"Although Greenwood and North Tulsa lost almost everything on those terrible summer days 100 years ago, the community remains relentlessly devoted to turning tragedy into triumph," Sen. Lankford said.

He says it's important people learn Black Wall Street's powerful story of resilience.

"While the community is committed to the future, we should as a nation also remember our past and learn from it," he said.

Dr. Ellouise Cochrane is a member of the coalition and says the recognition would show how people have built their lives despite what happened 103 years ago.

"Just to be able to give it that recognition and say we recognize you, we see you, we understand what you've gone through, and we're proud you have been able to make it through 103 years of pushing and continuing to push for future generations," she said.

She says it would be especially meaningful for the last two known survivors, Viola Fletcher and Lessie Randle.

"To be able to get this done while they are still living and breathing, and here with us and can see that oh my god, we've been fighting for this for so long, and now it has finally happened," she said.

If the bill passes the committee, it'll go to the Senate for a vote.