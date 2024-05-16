Tina Turner’s Legacy Shines Bright In Musical At Tulsa Performing Arts Center

The Tina Turner musical is playing this week at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn spoke to the two actresses who play the lead about preparation for the show and the history of Tina performing in Tulsa.

Zurin Villanueva and Ari Groover have been lighting up the Tulsa PAC for the past few nights.

Villanueva and Groover said they've read books, studied performances, and done a lot of research to embody a powerhouse performer like Tina Turner.

The two actresses said it's been a beautiful journey playing Tina, but it takes a lot of energy. They said it makes them feel fulfilled to give their all to honor an artist who always gave her all.

The Historic Big 10 Ballroom near Apache and Peoria hosted the actresses who play Tina and the actor who plays Ike in the musical.

The Ballroom was a stop on what was known as the "Chitlin Circuit," which provided safe venues for Black singers and musicians to perform as they toured across the United States.

The Ike and Tina Turner Revue performed in Green Country several times during the 1960s. The owner of Big 10 Ballroom, Lester "Doc" Shaw, said Tina would often frequent the once-thriving restaurants in the neighborhood.

"I love history. This is one of the things I try to do in every city is find a little bit of history, learn a little bit about the place that I didn’t know before. And stepping into a space that she performed in, you can definitely feel it. You can definitely feel that you are, you know, carrying the baton," Villanueva said.

The actors said it is an honor to visit a venue Tina once sold out.

“As we travel across the country, we get to see the footprints she’s left behind and how she became a catalyst for a lot of artists today. So it’s very expiring to see this legacy and how it’s still continuing to grow," Groover said.

"Simply the Best" and "Better Be Good to Me" are just a few of the songs you can expect to hear during the show, which is in town until Sunday, May 19. | CLICK HERE for more details and ticket information.