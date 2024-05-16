New Version Of Domestic Violence Survivor Bill Passes Through Senate, Headed To House Vote

A bill meant to help victims of domestic violence was initially vetoed by the Governor but passed through the Senate with updated language on Thursday.

The legislation called the "Oklahoma Survivor Act" originally passed through both the House and Senate but was struck down because Governor Stitt said it was too vague.

The legislation would allow judges to consider a domestic violence victim's experience if they injure or kill their attacker.

Now, lawmakers have revived the bill, working closely with the governor's team to ensure its passage.

Pro Tem Greg Treat says the new language clarifies the language of the law but doesn't change the intent, which is to protect victims of domestic violence in Oklahoma.

"It's a very important measure. Oklahoma experiences some of the worst domestic violence numbers in the country, and I am saddened by that fact, but I'm proud to be partnering up with leader Echols, and advocates to try to address that issue in a meaningful way," said Treat.

Senate Bill 1835 passed off the Senate floor Thursday with a vote of 38 to 0.

The measure directs a court to consider physical, sexual, or psychological abuse as a mitigating factor when being sentenced.

This bill was already in the works when the Governor vetoed the original Survivor Act, but the Pro Tem says they have now just added the original language into the new bill to ensure it covers everything.

With Oklahoma continuously ranking as one of the nation’s highest states for domestic violence homicides, leadership in both the House and Senate says this is necessary to protect survivors.

That bill is now headed to the House where Pro Tem Treat says he expects it to pass with little or no debate.