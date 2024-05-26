Tornado In Mayes County Leaves 2 Dead, Community Working To Clean Up Damage

The community is coming together in Mayes County to clean up damage after a deadly tornado swept through the area on Saturday into Sunday, leaving two people dead, authorities confirm.

-

Mayes County emergency managers said the damage in the county is extensive with trees uprooted and powerlines down, especially on the west side of Pryor where two people died and several more were hurt.

First responders held a team meeting Sunday morning before everybody went out to do search and rescue and assess all of the damage around the county.

Many of those people were volunteers and had a very long night and day helping people and making sure everyone has been accounted for.

The emergency manager said six people were taken to the hospital and so far they confirmed two fatalities, but haven’t released the names of those people.

There are trees uprooted all over town, powerlines down, and structures flattened near Highway 20.

They ask anybody with damage to please report it to them.

They know that this community will come together to help, and are thankful for all the people working to clean up the damage.

"They have big hearts and the majority of them are volunteers," said Michael Dunham with Mayes Co. Emergency Management. "The rest are volunteers, they’re sacrificing time away from their loved ones to come help us."

A shelter from the Red Cross has been set up at the Mayes County Fairgrounds for anybody in need of assistance.

If you have damage in Mayes County, call Emergency Management to report it at 918-825-4650.

The American Red Cross has opened evacuation centers for people impacted by severe weather.

Claremore

Memorial Heights Baptist Church

1500 W Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Pryor

Mayes County Fairgrounds

2200 NE First St.

Pryor, OK 74361