Fire At Tulsa Home Undergoing Renovations Prompts Response From Firefighters

Tuesday, May 28th 2024, 5:59 am
Firefighters are working to uncover what caused a home to catch fire Tuesday morning in the southeastern part of the city.
The Tulsa Fire Department said a house fire began at around 1:30 a.m. near East 11th Street and South Saint Louis Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to the scene, and said they found some smoke and a small fire in the home, which appeared to be in the middle of a remodel.
TFD said no one was hurt.
May 28th, 2024
May 22nd, 2024
May 28th, 2024
May 28th, 2024