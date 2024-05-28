Fire At Tulsa Home Undergoing Renovations Prompts Response From Firefighters

No one was hurt after a fire Tuesday morning at a home in southeastern Tulsa, firefighters say.

By: News On 6

Firefighters are working to uncover what caused a home to catch fire Tuesday morning in the southeastern part of the city.

The Tulsa Fire Department said a house fire began at around 1:30 a.m. near East 11th Street and South Saint Louis Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to the scene, and said they found some smoke and a small fire in the home, which appeared to be in the middle of a remodel.

TFD said no one was hurt.