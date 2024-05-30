New Profiles Created From DNA Testing At Oaklawn Cemetery

Wednesday, May 29th 2024, 9:49 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The City of Tulsa said it's making progress on identifying remains that could be connected to the 1921 Race Massacre.

The company doing DNA testing on the remains has created eight new profiles connected to excavations from Oaklawn Cemetery.

The city said a lot of the success has come because so many people have come forward with family stories and DNA samples.

It's asking people to go to Tulsa1921DNA.org to look at the new names and locations to see if they match their family trees.


