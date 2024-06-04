Summer Guide: The Largest Lakes In The State Of Oklahoma

It wouldn't be a summer in Oklahoma without some time on a lake. The state boasts a great list of bodies of water, but here are 10 lakes with the most space. Did your favorite spot make the list?

By: News 9, News On 6

It wouldn't be a summer in Oklahoma without some time on a lake. The state boasts a great list of bodies of water, but here are the top 10 lakes with the most space. Did your favorite spot make the list?

#10: Sardis Lake

Sardis Lake is 3.5 miles north of Clayton in Latimer and Pushmataha Counties. There's a swim beach, fishing docks, and opportunities for camping and grilling.

This lake comes in at number 10 on the list, with 13,610 surface acres.

#9: Broken Bow Lake

Broken Bow Lake is 9 miles northeast of the town of Broken Bow in McCurtain County. Visitors can explore Beavers Bend State Park, and features cabin and kayak rentals.

This reservoir takes the 9th spot, coming in at 14,200 surface acres.





#8: Fort Gibson Lake

Fort Gibson Lake is located 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, near Wagoner, Oklahoma. You can find folks catching fish, lounging in the campgrounds and swimming in some designated areas.

Ft. Gibson comes in at number 8 on the list, with 14,900 surface acres.

#7: Kaw Lake

Taking the 7th spot with 17,040 surface acres, anglers flock to Kaw Lake as it is known for producing some of Oklahoma's largest catfish. It is located about 8 miles east of Ponca City.

The area also features one of the states largest populations of wintering bald eagles.





#6: Keystone Lake

Keystone Lake can be found 8 miles west of Sand Springs on US 412 and SH 51. This reservoir has campgrounds, boat ramps, and designated swim areas.

It did not make the Top 5, but there are still 23,610 surface acres to explore there.

#5: Oologah Lake

Welcome to the Top 5! Oologah Lake is located near the towns of Oologah, Nowata, and Claremore.

There are 29,640 surface acres available to visitors where you can camp, bike, and swim.

#4: Grand Lake o' the Cherokees

The next lake in our top spots is Grand Lake. It doubles the previous lake, coming in at 41,779 surface acres.

Located near Grove, Grand Lake features many opportunities for fishing and other big events.

#3: Robert S. Kerr Reservoir

The Top 3 is diverse in location. Robert S. Kerr Reservoir is the third largest lake in Oklahoma with 43,800 surface acres.

Most of the recreation around this lake is related to fishing and hunting. It's located 7 miles south of I-40 on US 59, near Sallisaw.





#2: Lake Texoma

Lake Texoma near Durant boasts more than double the surface acres of the previous lake. There are 88,000 acres with hundreds of campgrounds, some golf courses, and multiple resorts.

There are many fishing opportunities as well. This area attracts more than 6 million visitors a year.





#1: Eufaula Lake

Last but certainly not least, Eufaula Lake takes first place on the list. This area offers many recreational activities such as camping, trails for hiking and biking, and designated swimming areas. But just how big is it?

This lake near the town of Eufaula has 105,500 surface acres and is the largest reservoir in Oklahoma.