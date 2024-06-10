Governor Stitt Appoints Mike Holder To OSU Board Of Regents

Governor Stitt appoints former athletic director and OSU alumnus Mike Holder to Board of Regents, calls special session to confirm appointment.

By: News On 6, Hayden Alexander

Governor Stitt appointed former OSU athletic director and golfing legend Mike Holder to the Board of Regents.

"I’m thrilled that Mike Holder, a golf legend in Oklahoma and an integral part of OSU’s athletic legacy, is willing to serve his state and his alma mater on the Board of Regents,” Governor Stitt said.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to confirm business owner and agricultural leader Susan Bergen to the position.

“It’s too bad the Senate wouldn't confirm Susan Bergen to the OSU Board of Regents. She’s a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist, and leader in the Oklahoma agriculture community. She would have been a great addition to the board, Governor Stitt said.

Mike Holder is an integral part of the cowboy legacy, loyal and true to his OSU roots. Holder played a major role in the recent comeback in OSU athletics serving as the Vice President for Athletic Programs and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics from 2005 until his retirement in 2021.

Holder became an OSU legend during his 32-year run leading his alma mater’s golf program. Holder led the cowboys to five national team titles. As athletic director 11 different OSU teams combined to win 46 Big 12 team titles.

Leading the cowboys to victory is a small part of Holder’s impact on the university. Holder transformed the golfing and athletic programs focusing on fundraising, facility development and encouraging better academic performance of his student-athletes.

Governor Still believes Holder’s experience and leadership skills make him the right man for the job.

“He was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Boone Pickens Stadium and has already left a lasting mark on the OSU campus. He will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to this board. I look forward to the Senate promptly confirming him in special session,” Governor Stitt said.

Holder graduated from Ardmore High School and earned his degree in marketing from OSU in 1970. He earned his MBA at OSU in 1973.

