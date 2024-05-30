Tulsa Juneteenth Festival 2024

Thursday, May 30th 2024, 2:41 pm
Celebrate Juneteenth this year on historic, Greenwood Ave! The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will be held June 13th through June 15th. The festival has fun-filled activities scheduled for the whole week, such as a 5K, a Run Fun, a Fashion Show, competitions, workshops, yoga, art exhibits, live music, dancing, and more!
Join News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits at the Juneteenth Block Party on Thursday, June 13th, starting at 5:30p at Greenwood & Archer. Meet some of your favorite on-air talent and get the chance to spin the prize wheel to win some News On 6 or K-Hits swag!
For more information and the full schedule of the festival, visit: tulsajuneteenth.org
