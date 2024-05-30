Tulsa Juneteenth Festival 2024

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will be held June 13th through June 15th

Celebrate Juneteenth this year on historic, Greenwood Ave! The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will be held June 13th through June 15th. The festival has fun-filled activities scheduled for the whole week, such as a 5K, a Run Fun, a Fashion Show, competitions, workshops, yoga, art exhibits, live music, dancing, and more!

Join News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits at the Juneteenth Block Party on Thursday, June 13th, starting at 5:30p at Greenwood & Archer. Meet some of your favorite on-air talent and get the chance to spin the prize wheel to win some News On 6 or K-Hits swag!

For more information and the full schedule of the festival, visit: tulsajuneteenth.org