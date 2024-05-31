'Ready To Play': Sooners Prepare To Open The NCAA Tournament In Norman

This will be the 4th time OU has hosted an NCAA Regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners will take on ORU at 6 pm on Friday in the 1st round of the regional.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

For the 41st time in program history, the Sooners are playing in the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma earned the No. 9 national seed and will host the NCAA Norman Regional this weekend. This marks the fourth time in program history OU has hosted a regional at L. Dale Mitchell Park and the first since 2010. The Sooners previously hosted at L. Dale Mitchell in 2006, '09 and '10, winning in '06 and '10.

The Sooners have a 95-82 record in the NCAA postseason, with 14 regional titles, 5 Super Regionals, and 11 College World Series appearances.

The winner of this weekend's regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional round against the winner of the Tallahassee Regional. OU will take on ORU on Friday at 6 pm in the opening round of the regional.

Thursday was practice day in Norman. Skip Johnson and the Sooners met with the media to talk about facing the Golden Eagles and hosting a regional for the first time in 14 years.