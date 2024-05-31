OSU Softball Falls 1-0 To Florida In Cowgirls' Opening Women's College World Series Game

Katie Kistler hit a solo homer for the game’s only run and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter as No. 4 seed Florida defeated No. 5 Oklahoma State 1-0 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

By: Associated Press

Katie Kistler hit a solo homer for the game’s only run and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter as No. 4 seed Florida defeated No. 5 Oklahoma State 1-0 on Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Rothrock struck out three and walked two. She threw just 94 pitches to claim the win for the Gators (52-13). It was her 31st win of the season, which ties her for the nation’s lead.

Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and a top-three finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, took the loss. She allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings. It was just her fourth loss in 30 decisions this season.

Kilfoyl took a no-hitter into the fifth before Kistler’s blast. Kistler immediately raised her right arm and pointed her index finger to the sky after connecting. It was just her fifth homer of the season.

Florida will play No. 1 seed Texas on Saturday, with the winner heading to the semifinals. Oklahoma State will play No. 8 Stanford on Friday in an elimination game. The World Series is a double-elimination tournament in bracket play before it shifts to a best-of-three format for the championship series.

Oklahoma State had a chance to possibly produce some offense. With the bases empty and one out in the fifth, Oklahoma State’s Lexi McDonald got a hold of a Rothrock pitch and drove it to the wall. Florida’s Kendra Falby caught it and ran into the fence, where Korbe Otis immediately hugged her. Oklahoma State did not score in the inning.

