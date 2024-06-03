'He's In Total Control': Claremore Pastor, Congregation Prays Over Their Church Damaged By Tornado

Pastor Wiginton is leading service at Claremore High School because, right now, it's the only place they can.

From the echoes of worship and the amount of people in attendance for service, you wouldn’t know First Baptist Church in Claremore has a big hurdle to conquer.

“Claremore First is strong, it is a strong church and I’m so grateful for you,” said Pastor Keith Wiginton to his congregation.

“It flooded our building, and when I say flooded, I don’t just mean on the bottom floor…it was everywhere,” he said.

One week ago a tornado tore through the town, leaving their building damaged...but not their spirits.

“He’s in total control,” said Pastor Wiginton.

He thanked God that no one in Claremore or his congregation was seriously hurt, but he knows some have a long road ahead.

“We just wanted to tell people where we’re at, tell them to look to Jesus and that we’re with them,” he said.

After church, members visited the building to pray over the wreckage and the people of Claremore

“Help us to be firm and steady...we trust You with every day going forward, from this moment until You call us home,” Pastor Wiginton prayed.

Because amid the devastation, with joined hands and hope, the congregation is already moving forward.

Claremore First Baptist church is not defined by its four walls but by its unwavering faith.

“We’re the church, brothers and sisters, we’re the church,” said Pastor Wiginton.