Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing A Vehicle

Tulsa Police arrested a woman they said stole a man's truck, then dragged the victim down the block as she tried to get away.

Police said that while they were investigating, Brittany Kelley brought the truck back to the place where she had stolen it.

Police said after Brittany Kelley took off with the truck, dragging the owner, she brought it back, and they found her just sitting on a porch nearby. They said they had to use pepper balls to take her into custody.

Police said the victim and his friend were outside working on cars at a house near 56th Street North and Peoria Sunday afternoon when Brittany Kelley hopped in the victim's truck and sped away.

"He saw her doing it and ran and tried to stop her. As he did that, he kind of attached himself to the vehicle, hanging off the side view mirror, and she drug him a little ways,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Police found the victim several blocks away after falling off the moving truck. While officers were getting him help, they learned Kelley had returned the stolen truck back to the house. She was sitting on a porch, and police said she refused to do anything officers told her.

"She was just being stubborn, not wanting to come down and speak with officers. She was staying outside, but she wouldn't come toward them. So, to eliminate any kind of physical altercation, they were able to just put a little pepper ball in the area, not hit her with it, but kind of saturate the area, which irritated her then she came down,” said Bean.

Police said the victim had some minor injuries from being dragged by the truck.

They said he and Kelley didn't know each other.

“She said she had been drinking, but I don't know how much. But I think she said her original reason to leave was to go get a beer, whatever, but she definitely took a stranger's car,” said Bean.

The victim told police that $3,000 worth of tools were missing from the truck, which had several hundred dollars in damage.