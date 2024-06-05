People In Claremore Still Recovering From Tornado 2 Weeks Later

People in Claremore have been recovering from the tornado for two weeks now. There’s been a huge effort to clean up the destruction left behind by the tornado, but for many people, this is just the beginning of a long road to recovery.

Several homes on the east side of town by Will Rogers Downs are shattered and left exposed to the elements.

The First Baptist Church along Highway 20 has been tarped over, and line crews are still out making repairs across the area.

The City Manager says almost all of the homes that can receive power are back online, with around 50 customers still without.

For a community hit this hard by Mother Nature, getting back to normal will take months.