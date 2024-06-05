Pet Food Drive Benefiting People Impacted By Tornado

The Hungry Paws Food Drive started this week to help people who have been impacted by the Rogers and Mayes County tornado. In the dog days of summer, Mindie Baab wants to make sure every four-legged friend is taken care of while their owners recover from the storms.

"There's a lot of money they're having to spend on different things, and if we can alleviate that by providing cat food and dog food,” Baab said. “I even provided guinea pig and duck food on special request."

Baab, an animal lover herself, wanted to help pet owners with the Hungry Paws Drive.

"It is so heartbreaking to see what these families what's left behind,” Baab said. “There's no house, walls removed. People are just desperate for help in this moment."

With the help of donations, Baab has been able to give away bags of food, bowls, and treats to anyone who needs it.

"They need nutrition too and I want to take the pressure off these families that they don't have to worry about spending that money on the pets,” Baab said. “They can spend that money on something else that they need. A lot of them are needing new items like clothing, furniture, things like that. So, by offering this, I am able to take that burden off them."

Baab is planning on continuing the food drive for as long as she receives donations. For more information, click here.