Former NFL Running Back Holds Football Camp For Local Kids

A former NFL player from Tulsa returned home to give back to young players. Felix Jones put on a football camp for kindergarten through fifth grade kids at The Salvation Army North Mabee Boys and Girls Club.

By: News On 6

Preparation and repetition are part of what propels the best athletes to the next stage.

The other parts--confidence, empowerment, and teamwork--not only come from within but from role models and coaches.

That's what the Felix Jones and MBK Sports Football Camp is all about--providing mentorship to these young kids through the game.

Jones is in his fourteenth year of putting this camp together. He says the point is not just for the young players to learn about different drills but also life skills.

"I just want to help and guide them and be a good influence,” said Jones. “There's a lot of things going on and we want to show them the right way."

To help these kids find the right path, BerThaddaeus Bailey and other members from the My Brother's Keeper sports program paired up with Jones.

The organization is focused on reaching young men of color involved in sports and giving them tools to help them succeed not only on the field but in life.

Bailey says it's great to see Jones and other former successful players give back.

"It means so much to see football players who have played professionally still have a care about our community," Bailey said. "They really care about the youth, the young children who are out here on this field because they see themselves in these young children, and so they are still invested, and that just means so much."

Camp continues on Saturday for kids in sixth through twelfth grade at Booker T Washington's football stadium.