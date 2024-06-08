Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Drug Trafficking In Tulsa

Police said they noticed drugs in Brittany Hunt's truck and eventually found about 2,000 Fentanyl pills along with meth and drug powder.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a woman they said had thousands of pills and other drugs in her car.

Officers were called to a restaurant near 21st and Memorial on Thursday after callers said a car had parked but never ordered and wouldn't leave.

Police said they noticed drugs in Brittany Hunt's truck and eventually found about 2,000 Fentanyl pills along with meth and drug powder.

They said Hunt told officers she often trades drugs for shoplifted items and sells them on eBay.

Officers arrested her for drug trafficking.