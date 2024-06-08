Man Arrested, Accused Of Groping 15-Year-Old At Tulsa Restaurant

Friday, June 7th 2024, 9:38 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of groping a 15-year-old girl in public.

Officers said they were called out to a restaurant near 71st and Garnett on Tuesday after witnesses told police Randy Francis, 40, grabbed the teenager as he walked inside.

They said the restaurant owner locked him inside until officers got there.

Police said it was caught on video and they arrested Francis for lewd molestation.

