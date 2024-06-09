Exploring The Pros And Cons Of Caffeine: Benefits, Risks, And Recommended Limits

Caffeine holds the title of the most commonly used drug worldwide. Over 90 percent of adult Americans regularly partake in caffeine consumption. However, this popular stimulant brings both advantages and risks.

Many individuals indulge in caffeine on a daily basis.

It perks you up and provides a boost of energy – but what are the benefits and drawbacks of caffeine?

On the positive side, caffeine may enhance your performance during endurance exercise. It may also aid weight loss by temporarily suppressing your appetite and assisting your body in producing more energy when digesting food. Research from Johns Hopkins indicates it may even sharpen your long-term memory.

Additionally, one study found that caffeine applied directly to the skin of mice helped prevent UV light from causing skin cancer. Beverages containing caffeine, such as coffee, contain powerful antioxidants.

Various studies have found that coffee consumption may decrease your risk of developing certain cancers, diabetes, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other medical conditions. But – too much caffeine can have negative consequences.

Caffeine may also impact fertility. According to a study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology, caffeine can reduce a woman’s chances of becoming pregnant by about 27 percent. And women who consume caffeine during menopause are more likely to experience hot flashes and night sweats.

Experts generally recommend no more than 400 milligrams a day – that’s about four, eight-ounce cups of coffee.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that kids under 12 should avoid caffeine. Twelve to 18-year-olds should have no more than 100 milligrams of caffeine a day. Experts advise pregnant women to consume no more than 200 milligrams a day.