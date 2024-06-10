Tulsa Man Arrested In Tulsa Shooting; Teen Victim Critically Injured

An 18-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after someone shot him overnight in Tulsa, police said. Tulsa Police have made an arrest in the investigation.

-

Aidan Perez was arrested on Monday morning by Tulsa Police and booked into the jail. Perez is facing a potential charge of shooting with intent to kill.

The shooting happened after 11 p.m. Sunday along 42nd West Avenue between Highway 412 and Charles Page Boulevard, police said. Investigators are still working to determine what started the incident but said people nearby told them there was gunfire. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the street with four gunshot wounds.

"Officers learned there was some sort of disturbance here that resulted in a shooting," Captain Matt Arnold with Tulsa Police said. "There are multiple witnesses on the scene that officers are interviewing."

Police took Perez and another person into custody after they were located near West 4th Street and 42nd West Avenue. It's not clear what connection the suspect had to the victim.

