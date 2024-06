A man is hospitalized after the Grand River Dam Authority says he nearly drowned in the Illinois River over the weekend.

A man is hospitalized after the Grand River Dam Authority says he nearly drowned in the Illinois River over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon near Combs Bridge north of Tahlequah.

GRDA says the man had a medical incident in the water.

He was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.