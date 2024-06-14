Sports Complex In Tulsa To Host Teqball World Series 2024

One of the newest sports in the world is hosting an international competition in Tulsa.

Thursday, June 13th 2024, 8:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Teqball is a combination of soccer, volleyball and ping pong.

Their world series is this weekend with games played at Titan Sports Complex.

On Sunday, matches will be played outside at 6th and Boston downtown.

City leads said this is a great opportunity for Tulsa.

"Not only will it bring attendees to spend money in our restaurants, our attractions and really get to see maybe Tulsa for the first time. We want to make sure that people have heard of Tulsa and all of the things you can be exposed to," said Renee McKenney with Tulsa Regional Tourism.

