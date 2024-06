There are plenty of fun things to do in Oklahoma, especially during the summertime when kids are out of school. News On 6's Craig Day takes us to Kiddie Park in Bartlesville, a place that really checks all the boxes.

By: News On 6

Watch The Full Oklahoma Outdoors Special Here