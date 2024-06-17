Tulsa Chiropractor Arrested, Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Patients

John Kruger is out on bond after Tulsa police accused him of inappropriately touching multiple patients.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa Chiropractor is out on bond after Tulsa police said he touched multiple patients inappropriately.

An affidavit states that John Kruger touched and made explicit comments to several women patients including an 81-year-old woman.

The affidavit said that 11 different women have complained to the state board about Kruger since 2008.

Over the years Kruger has been fined, asked to take ethics training, put on probation and to have an employee in all appointments. The board recently ordered Kruger to install cameras in patient rooms to record his interactions.

Police said Kruger denied doing anything wrong.