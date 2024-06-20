Person Of Interest In Sequoyah Co. Double Homicide Taken Into Custody

Investigators said Stacy Drake was also wanted in connection with another homicide in Oklahoma and a murder in Alabama.

By: News On 6

A multi-state search was underway for a person of interest in a double homicide in Sequoyah County.

One of the victims is a mother of three and family members said right now they are just trying to comfort each other.

Family members of Tara Barnett-Underwood identified her as one of the victims who was shot and killed Tuesday night, June 18.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Stacy Drake was taken into custody Thursday morning in connection to that shooting. He was located and arrested in Arkansas by the Morrilton Police Department and Arkansas State Police, OSBI said.

Officers said Drake shot two people inside LaFerry’s Propane along Highway 64 near Sallisaw, stole a car from that business, and then drove to Arkansas.

Family members of Tara said she worked at LaFerry’s and always went the extra mile for her children.

"She did give me good memories and that the good memories that I did have with her I will cherish that she won't be forgotten that I love her of course," said Jaelee Johnson, one of Tara's children.

The OSBI said it’s not sure what the connection is between Drake and the victims. News On 6 is still working to confirm the name of the second person who was killed.

Investigators said Drake was also wanted in connection with another homicide in Oklahoma and a murder in Alabama.