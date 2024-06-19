Jenks Public Schools Names Clay Martin As Director Of Athletics

Pending approval from the JPS Board of Education, Martin will become Director of Athletics while also holding his position as referee in the National Football League.

By: News On 6

-

Jenks Public Schools announced Clay Martin as the new Director of Athletics on Wednesday.

Pending approval from the JPS Board of Education, Martin will become Director of Athletics while also holding his position as referee in the National Football League.

"The opportunity to lead the Athletic Department at Jenks is extremely humbling," Martin said. "I am grateful and excited to be able to listen, support, and dream alongside this department and our entire Trojan Family."

Jenks said Martin has served in various positions over the past 21 years, most recently as Assistant Athletic Director for Community Education since 2017.

He was also the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Jenks from 2003-2015 and 2017-2022. From 2011-2017, he was the Assistant Principal at Jenks High School.

"Clay Martin knows our programs and our people, and he understands the high expectations we set for our students and employees," said Dr. Stacey Butterfield, Superintendent of Jenks Public Schools. "There is no doubt he will attack this new role with the same professionalism, humility, and integrity with which he has served this District for the past two decades."

He succeeds Tony Dillingham, who served as Director of Athletics for the district for 22 years.

Martin will hold his NFL referee position, Jenks confirmed. He began as a high school football official in 2005, moved to college in 2007 and was hired by the NFL in 2015. He was promoted to referee after three seasons.