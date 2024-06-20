Man Accused Of Crime Spree In Tulsa Neighborhood Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of a crime spree in a neighborhood near 11th and Lewis.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of a crime spree in a neighborhood near 11th and Lewis.

Officers said Anton Linder first tried to carack someone at knifepoint. TPD said he got in the victim's car but ran off when he saw the keys were missing.

Police said Linder then tried to steal several tools from a construction crew, but they chased him off.

They said Linder then got into a second car and tried to rob the woman inside, but she screamed and Linder ran.

Investigators said Linder then attempted to steal a third car and this one had a child inside.

Police said Linder started driving for a bit, all while the child's mother was holding onto the vehicle, until he stopped and ran.

Police said several people living in the area intervened and helped police arrest Linder.