Local Activists Advocate For Abortion Rights On Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade Decision

Local activist came together Monday in downtown Tulsa to advocate for abortion rights in Oklahoma on the two year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Women are mad," Susan Braselton said.

It has been two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, something that was protected for five decades. Since 2022, 21 U.S. states have either banned or restricted access to abortions. In Oklahoma, the state has banned abortion with no exceptions except to save the life of the mother.

In Tulsa, activists are marching in protests and said they wanted to show that even though Roe v. Wade is overturned the fight for reproductive rights is still going.

"It's very depressing to think that a bunch of legislators can dictate what women can do with their body and what families want for themselves," Braselton said.

Braselton is the Vice President of the Roe Fund which helps pay for women to get abortions in other states. She said she used to volunteer at the Tulsa Women's Clinic.

"That is no longer since that was taken away from the state," Braselton said.

The clinics might be closed, but Erika Stormont felt a sense of unity here.

"Being with a group of people that are like minded and are just as passionate about human rights, I'm gonna be on rush the rest of the day," Stormont said.

For her, this ruling was personal. She's had 2 abortions.

“Both of which saved my life, one of which medically necessary, none of which is any of your business or anybody else’s business,” Stormont said.

She wants to use her voice to prevent what she calls the further erosion of people’s rights.

“I will come here every opportunity I get and tell my story so that others can wake up to the reality we’re in right now and really educate yourself,” said Stormont.

As the years keep passing, these women will keep fighting for the right to a legal abortion.

"Never gonna stop," Braselton said.