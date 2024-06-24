Sand Springs Golf Course Honors Beloved Lab Through Tree Carving

There's a new feature on a Sand Springs golf course. What used to be an obstacle for the golfers is now a piece of art honoring one of their employees--Jack the lab.

It's hard work making sure conditions are up to par at the Canyons Golf Course.

One of the workers--Jack--is a model employee, according to his co-worker Kara Morris.

"Especially when he was younger, there was not a goose miles of here. That was his job and kept after it," Kara said.

As Jack has gotten more gray, he's taken on less at the job.

Most days, he can be found relaxing in the proshop or receiving special attention from Kara and the others.

"When the seniors come out to play, he is out there waiting because he knows who has treats in their golf bag," she said.

Jack has lived at the Canyons for ten years. He's become an unofficial mascot for the course, and Kara and Mike Grayson always wanted to honor the beloved lab.

They found a way in an unlikely place--an old tree that fell over during the Father's Day Storm last year.

"They got it cut up to the size of a Volkswagen, and that's the big stump that laid there for six months," Mike said.

"I was all for it," said Steve Harrison. "Once we checked the tree and I saw it, I was overwhelmed with how big it was. I thought I needed a bigger chainsaw."

Harrison used a chainsaw and carved the tree into the paws, tail, and snout of Jack in just one week.

"Went from a stump to a really cute dog out there."

Now, Jack has his permanent place overlooking the golf course.

"When we are gone, and Jack’s gone, there will still be the Jack out there."

Forever honoring one of the Canyon's best employees.

