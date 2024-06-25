Deadline Approaching Oklahoma's Promise Scholarship Program

Tuesday, June 25th 2024, 4:04 pm
Summer is here and kids are enjoying the break but there is an important deadline coming up next week that parents need to know about.
Oklahoma's Promise is a program that offers qualified Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn a scholarship for college tuition. Dr. Laura Latta is the executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium and she joined News on 6 to explain the benefits of the program.
The deadline to apply for Oklahoma's Promise is July 1.
