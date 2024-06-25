Deadline Approaching Oklahoma's Promise Scholarship Program

Oklahoma's Promise is a program that offers qualified Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn a scholarship for college tuition. Dr. Laura Latta is the executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium and she joined News on 6 to explain the benefits of the program.

Tuesday, June 25th 2024, 4:04 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Summer is here and kids are enjoying the break but there is an important deadline coming up next week that parents need to know about.

The deadline to apply for Oklahoma's Promise is July 1.
