Therapy Thoughts: Bullying In School & How To Respond

Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.

Thursday, May 16th 2024, 4:54 pm

By: News On 6


Doctor Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.

Jade asks: "Our second-grade son is being chased and called names by two boys in his class. Despite him telling his teacher, it continues, and he no longer wants to go to school. How should we as parents handle this?"
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 16th, 2024

March 29th, 2024

August 29th, 2023

August 2nd, 2023

Top Headlines

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024

May 18th, 2024