'I'm Taking It All In, I'm Taking It In Stride': Former RSU Hillcat Spencer Bivens Is Enjoying Life In The Big Leagues

By: Scott Pfeil

"I don't know what day it is, it's about day 10 or so. But it's starting to feel a little more real."

You might forgive San Francisco Giants reliever Spencer Bivens if his head is still spinning. A little less than two weeks ago, the former Rogers State Hillcat got the call to the major leagues and it's been a whirlwind ever since.

"We were in a game, a got a call in the bullpen to come down to the dugout and our manager was kind of dancing around the fact that I wasn't available that day. Then he told me I was going to the big leagues and I was just kind of in awe. "

He hopped in a rental car and drove from Reno to meet the team in San Francisco. Just a few hours later, he made his big league debut against the Angels. Bivens struck out the first batter he faced, and went on to pitch three innings, giving up just one earned run while striking out four, and earning the win with parents in the stands.

"My dad actually got there as well, his flight was delayed so he got there in the 7th. But having my mom there meant the world to me," says Bivens. "It was a moment we'll have for the rest of our lives and I'm just super grateful."

After a beer shower celebration in the clubhouse, Bivens and the Giants hopped on a plane to Chicago to face the Cubs in Wrigley Field. That's where another familiar face met him, his coach at Rogers State, Chris Klimas.

"It's like 1-A and 1-B, because Klimas took a leap of faith on me bringing me to RSU and I'll forever be grateful to him and for that, and to share that moment at Wrigley I know that meant a lot. It was really special"

After one appearance against the Cubs, Bivens made his way to Birmingham, Alabama, to take part in the major league game against Saint Louis at historic Rickwood Field. Bivens didn't pitch in the game, but did get to spend some time with the former Negro League stars in attendance.

"We got to go down the line and talk to each guy and it meant a lot to me being an African American player in MLB," says Bivens. "Just hearing what they sacrificed so that a guy like me could play and be a part of this, like a normal way of life. I couldn't imagine what they went through."

Bivens and Giants returned home to take on the Cubs again in a game that was a tribute to Hall of Famer Willie Mays who had just passed away. Bivens pitched two shutout innings, striking out three, to help the Giants to a 5-4 victory.

"Everything I've experienced has been special, but that just meant a lot, being able to wear that #24 as a Giant, and to be able to go out there and perform and do my job, help my team win, it's been amazing."

It's been a long trip to big leagues for Bivens. He started his professional career in France before joining the Giants in 2022 as undrafted free agent. But the seeds to his big league journey were sown right here in Claremore, as he became the first ever Hillcat to make it to "The Show."

"I've been telling Klimas for a couple of years, ever since I got picked up by the Giants, I told him I was going to be the 1st one. I believed it the entire time. I don't take Claremore or Tulsa for granted. They gave me a chance to keep playing and they're forever in my heart."

As Bivens competes for a permanent spot in the Giants bullpen, he can feel the love and support from the Claremore community 17-hundred miles away.

"I don't know how many people know who I was while I was at Rogers State, but I've felt the support and it's just been amazing," reflects Bivens. "It's meant a lot to me and I'm very blessed and thankful."







