Tulsa Exceeds Federal Guidelines For Ozone Levels Twice In 2024

Tulsa has exceeded federal guidelines for ground level ozone two times already in 2024, and based on last year’s data, technically qualifies for a “non-compliance” designation from the EPA, according to INCOG Air Quality Manager Clint Johnson. He said the EPA is hesitant to issue designations on ozone standards at the moment while a new, more strict regulation is being considered.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality monitors air quality in Tulsa, gathering data on various types of pollution and issuing alerts when ozone is predicted to be high the following day. DEQ issues the alert forecast by 4 p.m. each day as needed.

Johnson said that since the Ozone Alert program began in 1995, the quality of the air has improved, and standards have become stronger at the same time, yet Tulsa is still teetering on the edge of having to implement stronger regulations to improve the air.

“The determination of compliance with the national ambient air quality standard is complicated” he said, describing a three-year rolling average that limits the triggers of single day exceedances.

The federal limit is .070, parts per million of ozone, and the two exceedances in 2024 were .075, and .071; one in April and another in May.

INCOG keeps real-time air quality reports online so people can make choices on days when ozone or other pollution levels are high.

“If you're a runner and you're planning on going outside, just wait because it's going to change,” he said.

Johnson says gas-fueled cars, whether idling or driving, are a major contributor to ozone formation, and it's helpful to avoid gassing up on ozone alert days. He said gas-powered lawn equipment is especially problematic.

He believes businesses could help out on the hot, hazy, and often high ozone days by having employees work from home on days when an alert is active.

“How about remote work on ozone alert days?" he said. “We had that experience with Covid, and we adapted to being able to work remotely, and it's something I would encourage businesses to look at.”