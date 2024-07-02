1921 Race Massacre Survivors File Petition For Rehearing

The legal team of the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre delivered their first remarks since the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed their lawsuit that sought reparations from the city.

“The court system has failed the survivors, descendants and the Greenwood community, and failed all of black America," lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said.

His team filed a lawsuit in 2020, arguing that the remaining victims be compensated by the city for the damages from the massacre. Tulsa has argued the city was not responsible for the attack and shouldn't have to pay.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed an appeal last month.

“We can have a living survivor, and she can’t even have her day in court,” Solomon-Simmons said.

On Tuesday, the survivor’s legal team announced that they have filed a petition to the state Supreme Court for a re-hearing.

They are also requesting help from President Biden, who visited Greenwood 3 years ago.

“He sat down with my clients, he promised them that he would see that they get justice,” Solomon-Simmons said.

The survivor's legal team is now calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation.

“The very survivors who are depicted on this wall are crying out from the soil for peace and this administration has the power,” Tiffany Crutcher with the Terrence Crutcher Foundation said.

In a statement from the 2 survivors, Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher, it says:

“Although we are deeply disheartened with the Court’s ruling, we remain women of deep faith and trust that one day this country will do the right thing for Greenwood and Black Americans. We hope we are around to see it.”

The City of Tulsa said it has no additional comments at this time.