DOJ Report Says Tulsa Race Massacre Was A 'Coordinated Military-Style Attack'

The DOJ's report on the Tulsa Race Massacre describes it as a coordinated military-style attack, revealing law enforcement's involvement in planning. However, the statute of limitations prevents any legal accountability for the events.

By: Emory Bryan

In 2021, President Biden made the first visit by a sitting President to Greenwood, saying it was long overdue for the truth of what happened to be known.

Now in the final days of his term, the Justice Department issued the first Federal report on the Tulsa Race Massacre, concluding no one can be prosecuted.

Kristen Clarke, an Assistant Attorney General, said “Until this day the Justice Department has not spoken publicly about the race massacre or officially accounted for the events that transpired in Tulsa.”

The Justice Department reviewed past research and interviewed the only living survivors, and in the process found a previously unreported first-hand account from agents of the Bureau of Investigation, the precursor to the FBI.

Those reports help “corroborate the theory that law enforcement participated in the planning of a raid on Greenwood and that the invasion into the city was not an out-of-control attack of a lawless mob" according to DOJ, which says there is considerable evidence Police helped plan a raid to imprison residents, but less evidence police were involved in destruction and murder.

“The massacre was not the result of uncontrolled mob violence, but a coordinated military-style attack on Greenwood,” said Clarke.

The Justice Department says the massacre could have led to arson, conspiracy, and murder charges back then, and hate crimes charges today, but the statute of limitations, and passage of time prevent any modern accountability.

