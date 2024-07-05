Thousands Celebrate Independence Day At Annual FreedomFest

Tulsa’s biggest Fourth of July celebration took place along the Arkansas River. The Folds of Honor Freedom Fest was expected to bring nearly 80,000 people out to view the fireworks show.

By: News On 6

More than 6,000 fireworks shells will be set off July 4. If you want to see the show in-person, you can watch from Gathering Place, River West Fest Festival Park, or along the Arkansas River.

Starting at 6 p.m., there was a variety of family-friendly events at River West Festival Park, including a Kids Zone, live music, A BMX Stunt Show and much more. Dream Keepers Park will also feature free activities.

"We have about 10,000 show up at Dream Keepers. We have about 20 to 30,000 that line the river banks. But then if you look, you see downtown and all those high-rise buildings, every one of those balconies is completely full," said Randy Howl with River Parks.

Despite an early start prompted by inclement weather, thousands gathered along the Arkansas River to enjoy Tulsa's Fourth of July fireworks spectacle. Families and residents celebrated with food trucks, bounce houses, and more, making it a memorable event despite the unexpected timing of the fireworks display.

