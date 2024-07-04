People Spend Fourth of July Celebrating At Keystone Lake

Many families are out at Keystone Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.

A lot of people spent this Fourth of July spending time with friends and family at Keystone Lake.

"The water is great, what I love is you can walk out into the water, I got us a little floatie, going to float and make a day of it on the water, in the heat," said Candida Collins.

Candida Collins says she might watch fireworks in Tulsa Thursday night but plans to spend most of the day soaking up the sun and hanging out.

"We actually brought a griller, incase there wasn't one out here because we figured a lot of people would be out here [...] some games, towels, food, lots of food, just going to enjoy the day, get some sun, get a little tan," she said.

John Bodfish and his puppy Scooter go out to the lake almost every weekend in the summer and says the Fourth of July shouldn't be any different.

"Just a great time to be with family, do something memorable with the family, it's just a great time, a great time to be alive," he said.

His son and grandson played in the water while Scooter swam along with them.

John says they plan to spend most of the day together.

"We're probably going to do a few fireworks tonight, nothing big, we may cook out, when we're together we kind of make the plans as we go along," he said.

He says this is a wonderful day for our country and he's happy to celebrate with his family and his pup.

"It's good to be here, good to be in Oklahoma, and I'm very blessed," he said.

There will be a firework show at Pier 51 on Keystone Lake at dusk on Saturday.