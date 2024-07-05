State Grocery Tax Elimination Bill To Take Effect In August

Oklahoma is one of 13 states that has a sales tax on groceries. But that will change later this summer when a new law goes into effect that eliminates the state sales tax on groceries.

As holiday celebrations begin, people head to the grocery store to prepare. But when it comes time to check out, many folks find themselves digging in their wallets.

“I could easily spend 600+ dollars a month on groceries alone,” said shopper Andres Perez.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food went up by 1.5% this past May compared to May of last year.

In Oklahoma, shoppers will get some relief from high prices when the sales tax on certain grocery items goes away.

In February, Gov. Stitt signed House Bill 1955 into law, which will cut the state’s 4.5 % grocery tax. Shoppers outside Reasor's say this will help families.

“I’m all for that,” said Perez.

“It's good. It will help things,” said James Kazmierski.

Gov. Stitt says this will save families an average of 400 dollars a year.

“Any time you’re going to take any percentage off, even if it's 1% or 2%, it's going to make a difference,” said shopper Richard Schlosberg.

So, the next holiday shopping bill might look a little different.

“Maybe I won’t do as much shopping from now until August," said Perez.

House Bill 1955 will take effect on August 29. Cities and counties will still collect taxes on groceries.

