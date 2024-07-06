39-Year-Old Man Identified As Grand Lake Drowning Victim

A 39-year-old man has been identified as the drowning victim at Grand Lake on Thursday. Police said he jumped in the water to help a child and never resurfaced.

By: News On 6

The Grand River Dam Authority said 39-year-old Levi Gibson, of Afton, drowned near the Patricia Island area of the lake on July 4.

GRDA Police said Gibson jumped into the water from a boat to assist a child who had fallen off a tube floating device.

Gibson never resurfaced, authorities said.

GRDA recovered his body in 25 feet of water just before 5 p.m. on Friday.